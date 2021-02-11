Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

