Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $155.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

