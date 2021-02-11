Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REKR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.