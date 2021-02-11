Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Up 16.3%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price shot up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.72. 2,298,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,104,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REKR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $21.50 in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

