Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RS stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

