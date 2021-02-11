RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.81% of RenaissanceRe worth $67,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

