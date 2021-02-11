renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $46,994.13

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. renBTC has a total market cap of $836.52 million and $5.81 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $46,994.13 or 0.99921578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,801 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

