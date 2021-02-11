Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the January 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNECY stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,838. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

