Replay Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPLA)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,150 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 871 call options.
RPLA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 13,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Replay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.95.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,039 shares of company stock worth $6,458,405.
About Replay Acquisition
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.