Replay Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPLA)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,150 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average volume of 871 call options.

RPLA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. 13,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Replay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 618,039 shares of company stock worth $6,458,405.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPLA. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition during the third quarter worth $164,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

