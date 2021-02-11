Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) Shares Up 5.6%

Rescap Liquidating Trust (OTCMKTS:RESCU) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 18,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Rescap Liquidating Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RESCU)

Rescap Liquidating Trust engages in liquidating and distributing assets of the debtors in the ResCap bankruptcy case. The company, through its agents, wind downs the affairs of and dissolve the debtors and their subsidiaries, including the non-debtor subsidiaries. Rescap Liquidating Trust was founded in 2013 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

