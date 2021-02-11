Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.