Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (ADYEN, EGAN, GOLD, NGD, ORLY, REED, RICK, RLXXF, RNGR, RNST)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 11th:

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Get Adyen NV alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.75 price target on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $555.00 target price on the stock.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spectris Plc manufactures, develops and supplies industrial automation equipment. The company comprises Materials Analysis segment, Test & Measurement segment, In-Line Instrumentation segment and Industrial Controls segment. The Materials Analysis segment provides products to determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement and analysis equipment and software for product design, manufacturing control and environmental monitoring systems. The In-line Instrumentation segment provides process analytical measurement, asset monitoring and on-line controls for both primary processing and the converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions which monitor, control, inform, track and trace during the production process. Spectris Plc is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.