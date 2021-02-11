Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AltaGas (ATGFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS: ATGFF) recently:

2/3/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – AltaGas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – AltaGas was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – AltaGas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $15.50 on Thursday. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.