Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:

2/10/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $155.00.

1/28/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its other apps like Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $173.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 376.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

