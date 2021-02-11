Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $547.24 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $547.24 million and approximately $477.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

