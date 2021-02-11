ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Short Interest Update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSLS stock remained flat at $$8.88 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 314.18% and a negative return on equity of 186.31%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

