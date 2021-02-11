ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $503,425.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.53. The stock had a trading volume of 840,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,055. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

