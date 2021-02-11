Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.92. 661,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 438,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $819.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,017.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 160,939 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.