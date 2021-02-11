Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 197,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,663. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

