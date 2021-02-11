Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Stephens

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 470,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,937. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

