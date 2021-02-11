Revain Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Revain has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $6.15 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01086384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.06 or 0.05269396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

