Reviewing The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Descartes Systems Group and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus target price of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.15%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 16.52 $37.00 million $0.45 141.58 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than The Descartes Systems Group. Konami is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Konami on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.