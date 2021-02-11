REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0708 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. REVV has a market cap of $19.53 million and $1.58 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

