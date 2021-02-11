Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.