Rexnord (RXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Rexnord to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.
About Rexnord
Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.
