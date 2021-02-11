Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of REYN opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Several research firms recently commented on REYN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

