Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

