Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RNMBY stock remained flat at $$21.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

