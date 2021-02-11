Rigel Finance Market Capitalization Hits $1.04 Million (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $789,942.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $248.82 or 0.00520591 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00103544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00085619 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061843 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

