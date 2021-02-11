RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of RingCentral worth $65,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $429.75 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $442.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.