Rio DeFi Market Cap Reaches $23.43 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $23.43 million and $2.94 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00256196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00096191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083318 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

Rio DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

