Ripio Credit Network Hits One Day Volume of $1.76 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00180003 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

