Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,426. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Rise Gold Company Profile
