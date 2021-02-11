Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,426. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.