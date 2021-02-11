RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RITT remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864. RiT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

RiT Technologies Company Profile

RiT Technologies Ltd. provides intelligent infrastructure management (IIM) and indoor optical wireless technology solutions worldwide. The company's IIM products enhance security and network utilization for data centers, communication rooms, and work space environments. Its enterprise solutions include PatchView hardware, which is offered in a cross connect topology; CenterMind data center management software that supports the monitoring of power distribution units, and environmental parameters in data centers; and SMART Cabling System, a structured network infrastructure solution designed for copper and fiber cabling environments.

