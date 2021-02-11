RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RiT Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RITT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of RITT remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864. RiT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
RiT Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for RiT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.