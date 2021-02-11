Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in January

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RVSDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,141. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

