Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in January

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RVSDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 67,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,141. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
About Riverside Resources
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.