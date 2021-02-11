RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 11.2% Higher

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price traded up 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $24.95. 8,166,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,336,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

