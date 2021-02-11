RMPL (RMPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,839.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $676,507.74 and $58,839.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RMPL has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00266502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00103544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00085619 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061843 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 755,776 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,376 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

