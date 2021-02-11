Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,668,028 shares trading hands.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

