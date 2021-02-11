Rocket Pool (RPL) Market Capitalization Hits $74.57 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 35% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $74.57 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00015086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.