Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of RCKHF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

