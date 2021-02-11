Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $176.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Rogers news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

