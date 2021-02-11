Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $469.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $484.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.03.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.