Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $469.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $484.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

