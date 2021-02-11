Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596,055 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.37% of Rollins worth $71,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 9.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Rollins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

