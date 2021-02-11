Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYCEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock remained flat at $$1.35 on Thursday. 16,463,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,817,587. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

