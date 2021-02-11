Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NYSE RMO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 4,254,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $38.90.
About Romeo Power
Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.
