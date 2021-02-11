Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE RMO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 4,254,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 571,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 321,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges.

