Ronald G. Roth Purchases 1,500 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,836,977.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,843. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $477.73 million, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clearfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.