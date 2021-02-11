Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 14.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Roper Technologies worth $101,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

