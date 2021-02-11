Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

ROP traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.98. 3,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

