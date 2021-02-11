Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.97

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.15. Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 67,241 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.15. The company has a market cap of £24.30 million and a PE ratio of -11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.02.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

