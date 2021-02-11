Roth Capital Raises Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $74.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $31.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of PI stock traded up $13.27 on Thursday, reaching $77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,023. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 2.56. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,580 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 55.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 56.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 148,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

